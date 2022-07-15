Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Pinterest shares soar after report that Elliott Management has acquired a 9% stake

July 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Pinterest shares jumped over 20% in extended trading on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott Management has accumulated a stake of over 9% in the company. Elliott, known for its activist investments, has been discussing unspecified matters with Pinterest for the past several weeks and told the company it’s now the largest shareholder, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Four Unregistered Brokers Who Sold Sky Group Securities
  2. Bank of America fined $225 million over unemployment benefits program
  3. Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more major bank earnings
  4. JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
  5. Pinterest shares soar after report that Elliott Management has acquired a 9% stake

Search


Categories