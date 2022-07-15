(CNBC) Pinterest shares jumped over 20% in extended trading on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott Management has accumulated a stake of over 9% in the company. Elliott, known for its activist investments, has been discussing unspecified matters with Pinterest for the past several weeks and told the company it’s now the largest shareholder, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.
Pinterest shares soar after report that Elliott Management has acquired a 9% stake
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.