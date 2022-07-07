(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials in June emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it meant slowing an economy that already appears on the brink of a recession, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday. Members said the July meeting likely also would see another 50 or 75 basis point move on top of a 75 basis point increase approved in June. A basis point is one one-hundredth of 1 percentage point.
Fed sees ‘more restrictive’ policy as likely if inflation fails to come down, minutes say
