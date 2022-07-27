Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse names Ulrich Koerner as CEO, launches strategic review as losses deepen

July 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Credit Suisse on Wednesday announced that CEO Thomas Gottstein would step down as the bank reported a massive second-quarter loss, as poor investment bank performance and mounting litigation provisions hammered earnings. The embattled Swiss bank posted a net loss of 1.593 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion), far below consensus expectations among analysts for a 398.16 million Swiss franc loss.

