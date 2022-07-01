Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Big technology stocks like Tesla, Amazon and Microsoft just finished their worst quarter in years

July 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors lowered the valuations of the world’s largest technology companies in the second quarter as central bankers ratcheted up interest rates to ward off inflation. Big technology names became less valuable in the first quarter, with Russia’s invasion into Ukraine cutting into business and adding to supply complications that appeared in the pandemic, sending the broad S&P 500 index down about 5%.

