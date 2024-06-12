(CNBC)Stock futures oscillated near the flatline Tuesday night as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and May’s consumer inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures ticked up by 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. In extended trading, Oracle jumped 9% as traders fixated on the software maker’s newly announced cloud deals with Google and OpenAI, overlooking misses in the company’s latest quarter.
Stock futures are little changed ahead of Fed’s rate decision, consumer inflation data: Live updates
