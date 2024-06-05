Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk ordered Nvidia to ship thousands of AI chips reserved for Tesla to X and xAI

June 5, 2024

(CNBC) Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call in April, Musk said the electric vehicle company will increase the number of active H100s — Nvidia’s flagship artificial intelligence chip — from 35,000 to 85,000 by the end of this year. But emails written by Nvidia suggest that Musk presented an exaggerated picture of Tesla’s procurement to shareholders. Correspondence from Nvidia staffers also indicates that Musk diverted a sizable shipment of AI processors that had been reserved for Tesla to his social media company X, formerly known as Twitter.

