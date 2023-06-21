Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed Tuesday night as market rally falters: Live updates

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were near flat on Tuesday evening as investors took a breather from last week’s market rally. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures inched down by 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%. Shares of FedEx fell about 3% in extended trading after the shipping giant posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its most recent quarter.

