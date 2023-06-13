(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each notched their highest close since April 2022. Wall Street also looked ahead to May’s consumer price index, out Tuesday. Oracle shares jumped 4% in extended trading after topping Wall Street’s estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $13.84 billion.

