(CNBC) Stocks futures were flat in overnight trading after the S&P 500 notched its highest closing level of 2023. The tail-end of earnings season pressed on with results from Dave & Buster’s and Stitch Fix. Dave & Buster’s gained about 4% after the bell, while Stitch Fix added nearly 5%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 8 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded flat.
Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 notches highest close since August: Live updates
