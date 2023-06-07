Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 notches highest close since August: Live updates

June 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks futures were flat in overnight trading after the S&P 500 notched its highest closing level of 2023. The tail-end of earnings season pressed on with results from Dave & Buster’s and Stitch Fix. Dave & Buster’s gained about 4% after the bell, while Stitch Fix added nearly 5%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 8 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded flat.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Coinbase Charged for Operating as an Unregistered Securities Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency
  2. Crypto hedge fund Arca axes 30% of staff
  3. Binance U.S. clients have $2.2 billion ‘at significant risk’ after crypto exchange charged,
  4. Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 notches highest close since August: Live updates
  5. Hedge funds ditch European stocks in favour of US and Japan holdings

Search


Categories