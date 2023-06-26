Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Siemens Energy shares plunge more than 37% as wind turbine worries deepen

June 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Siemens Energy shares plunged over 37% on Friday after the company scrapped its profit forecast and warned that costly problems at its wind turbine unit could last for years. The company, born from the spinoff of the former gas and power division of German conglomerate Siemens, announced late Thursday that a review of issues at subsidiary Siemens Gamesa had found a “substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components.”

