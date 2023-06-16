Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ohio Investment Adviser Charged with Misappropriating $1.3 Million from a Retail Investor

June 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Patrick Thayer of Cincinnati, Ohio, previously a dually-registered representative and investment advisory representative, with misappropriating more than $1.3 million from an advisory client.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that in November 2013, Thayer surreptitiously established an account in a client’s name over which he maintained control and, without the client’s permission, regularly transferred client assets to the account, which he then used to pay personal expenses, including his mortgage. The complaint alleges that Thayer engaged in this conduct for nearly a decade, in total misappropriating over $1.3 million by periodically selling the client’s securities to fund transfers to the clandestine account.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Western Division, charges Thayer with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder, and Sections 206(1) and 206(2) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Thayer, without admitting or denying the allegations, consented to a partial settlement, agreeing to be permanently enjoined from future violations of the charged provisions and to pay monetary relief in an amount to be determined by the court at a later date upon motion of the SEC. The settlement is subject to court approval.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News, Insider Trading. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ohio Investment Adviser Charged with Misappropriating $1.3 Million from a Retail Investor
  2. Hedge funds positive about digital/crypto asset markets, says new study
  3. Citadel looks to credit bets as US recession looms
  4. Odey AM in "advanced discussions" to offload funds
  5. Stock futures slip, but Wall Street looks toward winning week: Live updates

Search


Categories