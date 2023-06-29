Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia’s chips fuel A.I. — here’s why the U.S. worries about China’s access

June 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia’s powerful semiconductors have taken on particular importance as their capacity to fuel artificial intelligence has become increasingly sought after. But their unique capacity is also what’s made China hawks in the U.S. fearful about what it could mean for them to get into the wrong hands, where they could be used to accelerate the spread of nondemocratic ideas or develop autonomous weapons.

