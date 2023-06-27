(CNBC) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told fellow executives and board members last year that the software company aims to reach $500 billion in revenue by the 2030 fiscal year, more than doubling from its current size. The comments, pointing to annual revenue growth of at least 10%, appeared in a memo that became public on Monday as part of Microsoft’s federal court hearing over its pending Activision Blizzard acquisition.

