Illumina acquisition of Grail wins support from GOP lawmakers, state AGs as FTC tries to block it

June 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Republican lawmakers, state attorneys general and several advocacy groups have voiced their support for Illumina’s acquisition of cancer-test developer Grail while the Federal Trade Commission fights to unwind the deal.  The groups filed 14 amicus briefs Monday urging the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse an FTC order that would have Illumina undo the $7.1 billion Grail deal over concerns that it stifles competition. Last week, the San Diego-based DNA-sequencing company appealed the agency’s ruling.

