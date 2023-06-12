Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

George Soros hands control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex

June 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Philanthropist billionaire George Soros confirmed that he is handing control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex. Soros, 92, has a net worth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes, and is the one of the top 400 richest people in the world. In 2017, he shifted $18 billion from his family office to his Open Society Foundations — a group of charities that works in more than 100 countries — which Alex was named chair of in December.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Adviser
  2. Prime brokers review Odey ties after misconduct allegations
  3. S&P 500 futures are little changed as traders look ahead to key inflation data, Fed meeting: Live updates
  4. George Soros hands control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex
  5. AI surge propels Tiger Global to 15.5% YTD gain

Search


Categories