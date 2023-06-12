(CNBC) Philanthropist billionaire George Soros confirmed that he is handing control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex. Soros, 92, has a net worth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes, and is the one of the top 400 richest people in the world. In 2017, he shifted $18 billion from his family office to his Open Society Foundations — a group of charities that works in more than 100 countries — which Alex was named chair of in December.

