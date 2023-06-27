CNBC) Ford Motor confirmed Monday it will carry out layoffs this week, primarily affecting engineering jobs in the U.S. and Canada, as the automaker seeks billions in cost-cutting measures as it restructures its business operations. The job cuts are expected to affect all three of Ford’s business units: Ford Blue, its traditional internal combustion engine operations; Model e, its electric vehicle unit; and Ford Pro, its fleet service operations.
