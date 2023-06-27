Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ford conducts engineering layoffs in U.S. and Canada

June 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Ford Motor confirmed Monday it will carry out layoffs this week, primarily affecting engineering jobs in the U.S. and Canada, as the automaker seeks billions in cost-cutting measures as it restructures its business operations. The job cuts are expected to affect all three of Ford’s business units: Ford Blue, its traditional internal combustion engine operations; Model e, its electric vehicle unit; and Ford Pro, its fleet service operations.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Relief to Halt Pre-IPO Stock Fraud Scheme by Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Odey suspends flagship hedge fund and one other following surge in redemption requests
  3. Bitcoin market cap could triple to $1.5tn, says hedge fund veteran
  4. Digital assets funds see largest inflows in a year following US ETF applications
  5. UBS to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce, report says

Search


Categories