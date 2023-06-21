Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ford CEO says he didn’t really hesitate on the Tesla deal: ‘It’s good for customers’

June 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ford CEO Jim Farley says his team didn’t hesitate when it came to Ford’s partnership with Tesla because they liked the reliability and locations of the company’s charging network. Under the agreement between the two rival companies, Ford electric vehicle drivers will be allowed access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada sometime in 2024.

