(CNBC) Bitcoin has rallied sharply this month — but not for reasons you might think. The world’s largest digital currency has risen more than 12% since the beginning of June. Last week, its price topped $30,000 to hit its highest level since April 14, according to Coin Metrics data. Market players have attributed the jump to the news that U.S. asset management giant BlackRock had filed for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund tracking the market price of the underlying asset.

To read this article: