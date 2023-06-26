Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin is up 12% this month — even though barely anybody is trading it

June 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin has rallied sharply this month — but not for reasons you might think. The world’s largest digital currency has risen more than 12% since the beginning of June. Last week, its price topped $30,000 to hit its highest level since April 14, according to Coin Metrics data. Market players have attributed the jump to the news that U.S. asset management giant BlackRock had filed for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund tracking the market price of the underlying asset.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Relief to Halt Pre-IPO Stock Fraud Scheme by Unregistered Broker-Dealer
  2. Odey suspends flagship hedge fund and one other following surge in redemption requests
  3. Bitcoin market cap could triple to $1.5tn, says hedge fund veteran
  4. Digital assets funds see largest inflows in a year following US ETF applications
  5. UBS to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce, report says

Search


Categories