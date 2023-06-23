Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

3M reaches tentative $10.3 billion deal over U.S. ‘forever chemicals’ claims

June 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) 3M has reached a $10.3 billion settlement with a host of U.S. public water systems to resolve water pollution claims tied to “forever chemicals,” the chemical company announced on Thursday. The company said the settlement would provide the funds over a 13-year period to cities, towns and other public water systems to test and treat contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

