U.S. SEC chief Gary Gensler unveils plan to overhaul Wall Street stock trading

June 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday proposed rule changes to transform how Wall Street handles retail stock trades after the meme stock mania last year raised questions about whether mom-and-pop investors were getting the best price. The plan, unveiled by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler, would require trading firms to directly compete to execute trades from retail investors to boost competition.

