(CNBC) Longtime Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann is stepping down, the company announced Tuesday. Shares jumped more than 5% in after-hours trading. Bill Ready, who was previously in charge of Google’s commerce business, is taking over the helm, effective Wednesday. Prior to joining Google, Ready was executive vice president and chief operating officer of PayPal. He’d been at Google fewer than three years.
Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann is stepping down and the stock is up
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.