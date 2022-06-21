Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto lending firm Celsius asks users for more time to fix issues after halting withdrawals

June 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Embattled cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius has asked users to give it more time to stabilize liquidity and operations after the market downturn caused the firm to freeze withdrawals for its customers. The cryptocurrency market has seen billions of dollars of value wiped off in the last few weeks, with bitcoin falling below the $20,000 mark over the weekend.

