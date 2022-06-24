(Opalesque) The global alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management said it will launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy in partnership with Hostplus, an industry superannuation fund in Australia. The new strategy launches with $1.25 billion in assets after an inaugural raise that includes a $500 million anchor commitment from Hostplus alongside Apollo’s internal and affiliated insurance balance sheets,
Apollo, Hostplus team up to launch $1.25bn Asia Pacific credit strategy
