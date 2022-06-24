Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apollo, Hostplus team up to launch $1.25bn Asia Pacific credit strategy

June 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The global alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management said it will launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy in partnership with Hostplus, an industry superannuation fund in Australia. The new strategy launches with $1.25 billion in assets after an inaugural raise that includes a $500 million anchor commitment from Hostplus alongside Apollo’s internal and affiliated insurance balance sheets,

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Adopts Rules to Require Electronic Filing for Investment Advisers and Institutional Investment Managers
  2. Hedge fund managers were down -0.56% in May
  3. Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to snap losing streak
  4. Apollo, Hostplus team up to launch $1.25bn Asia Pacific credit strategy
  5. Quant funds cash in on crypto volatility

Search


Categories