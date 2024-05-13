(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Sunday, with Wall Street looking toward fresh inflation data this week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 37 points, or 0.09%.The 30-stock Dow is coming off of its eighth-straight winning session on Friday as well as its best week of the year. Investors will look for insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy moving forward with April’s consumer price index report due out on Wednesday.

