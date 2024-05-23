(CNBC) Nasdaq-100 futures rose on Wednesday evening as Wall Street assessed the latest quarterly results from market bellwether Nvidia.Nasdaq-100 futures jumped 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 53 points, or 0.1%. Chipmaker and artificial intelligence darling Nvidia added 6% in extended trading, sending shares above $1,000, after posting stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and announcing a 10-for-1 stock split.
Nasdaq futures jump after AI-darling Nvidia issues strong forecast: Live updates
