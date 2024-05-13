Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jim Simons, billionaire quantitative investing pioneer who generated eye-popping returns, dies at 86

May 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Jim Simons, a mathematician who founded the most successful quantitative hedge fund of all time, passed away on Friday in New York City. Pioneering mathematical models and algorithms to make investment decisions, Simons left behind a track record at Renaissance Technologies that rivaled that of legends such as Warren Buffett and George Soros.

