(CNBC) Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reported to prison Tuesday to begin her more than 11-year sentence for defrauding investors about the capabilities of her company’s blood-testing technology. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to surrender no later than 2 p.m. local time Tuesday at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, in a ruling earlier this month.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to begin sentence
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.