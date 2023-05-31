Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to begin sentence

May 31, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reported to prison Tuesday to begin her more than 11-year sentence for defrauding investors about the capabilities of her company’s blood-testing technology. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to surrender no later than 2 p.m. local time Tuesday at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, in a ruling earlier this month.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Former Wells Fargo Senior Executive to Pay $3-Million to Settle Fraud Charges for Misleading Investors About Abusive Sales Practices
  2. A.I. poses human extinction risk on par with nuclear war, Sam Altman and other tech leaders warn
  3. Nvidia crosses into $1 trillion market cap before giving back gains
  4. Stock futures are little changed as traders await debt ceiling progress in Washington: Live updates
  5. Debt ceiling bill clears key hurdle, teeing up final House vote before it goes to Senate

Search


Categories