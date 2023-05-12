Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed on Thursday night: Live updates

May 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 26 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.12%, respectively. Elon Musk said Thursday that he’s stepping down as chief executive at Twitter. He will oversee product at the social media firm. Tesla shares ticked higher in extended trading following the news.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. HSBC and Scotia Capital Hit with $22 Million in Combined Penalties for Widespread Recordkeeping Failures
  2. Jamie Dimon warns panic will overtake markets as U.S. approaches debt default
  3. US default risk worse than 2011, says veteran hedge fund manager
  4. Stock futures are little changed on Thursday night: Live updates
  5. Alphabet trading at highest since August as Wall Street cheers Google’s A.I. plans

Search


Categories