(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 26 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.12%, respectively. Elon Musk said Thursday that he’s stepping down as chief executive at Twitter. He will oversee product at the social media firm. Tesla shares ticked higher in extended trading following the news.
Stock futures are little changed on Thursday night
