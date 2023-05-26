(CNBC) S&P 500 futures ticked lower Thursday night as investors awaited signs of progress on debt ceiling negotiations and a batch of economic data that can provide insight into the path of inflation. Futures connected to the broad index slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were slightly below flat. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 48 points, or 0.1%.
