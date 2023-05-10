(CNBC) New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Tuesday cautioned that interest rate increases will take a while to work their way through the economy before inflation returns to an acceptable level. The central bank official gave no forecast for where he sees policy headed but said he doesn’t expect inflation to return to the Fed’s 2% goal until the next two years.
Fed’s John Williams says rates could be increased if inflation doesn’t come down
