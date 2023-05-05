Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto has ‘lost its shine’ for institutional investors, says Northern Trust executive

May 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Institutional investors lost interest in crypto after 2022 and even with this year’s uptrend, their appetite for it hasn’t come back yet, according to Northern Trust’s head of digital assets and financial markets. Justin Chapman told CNBC’s “Crypto World” at the Digital Assets Week conference in San Francisco that institutions have shifted their focus to cryptocurrencies’ underlying blockchain technology, but that his firm “has capabilities” in place should client interest in crypto assets rebound.

