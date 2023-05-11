(CNBC) Icahn Enterprises, Carl Icahn’s conglomerate, saw its stock drop again Wednesday after a disclosure showed federal investigators are seeking information regarding its corporate governance. The shares fell 15.1% Wednesday, following a near 25% loss last week. A regulatory filing revealed the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises last Wednesday seeking information about corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.

