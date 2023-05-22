Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Biden and McCarthy to meet at White House on Monday to try and avoid looming debt default

(CNBC) As a possible debt default looms just 11 days away, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will meet in person at the White House on Monday to resume negotiations around the debt ceiling, NBC News reports. McCarthy told reporters that he had a “productive” call with Biden on Sunday, and that staff members for both parties will resume talks later that same day.

