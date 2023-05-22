(CNBC) As a possible debt default looms just 11 days away, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will meet in person at the White House on Monday to resume negotiations around the debt ceiling, NBC News reports. McCarthy told reporters that he had a “productive” call with Biden on Sunday, and that staff members for both parties will resume talks later that same day.
Biden and McCarthy to meet at White House on Monday to try and avoid looming debt default
