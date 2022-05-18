Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell says the Fed will not hesitate to keep raising rates until inflation comes down

May 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized his resolve to get inflation down, saying Tuesday he will back interest rate increases until prices start falling back toward a healthy level. “If that involves moving past broadly understood levels of neutral we won’t hesitate to do that,” the central bank leader told The Wall Street Journal in a livestreamed interview.

