Inflation barreled ahead at 8.3% in April from a year ago, remaining near 40-year highs

May 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Inflation rose again in April, continuing a climb that has pushed consumers to the brink and is threatening the economic expansion, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The consumer price index, a broad-based measure of prices for goods and services, increased 8.3% from a year ago, higher than the Dow Jones estimate for an 8.1% gain.

