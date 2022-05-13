(CNBC) A wide divergence of performance has formed in the hedge fund industry amid the stock rout on Wall Street this year. Tech-focused investors like Brad Gerstner and Tiger Global are getting crushed as growth stocks became the epicenter of the market carnage in the face of rising rates. Meanwhile, some value, macro and international oriented players are reaping sizable gains despite the market bloodbath.
Hedge fund winners and losers emerge in brutal tech-driven sell-off
