(Reuters) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) dove into equity markets in the first quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp (CVX.N). Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain disruptions. Geico, the car insurer, posted an underwriting loss.

