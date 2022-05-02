Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire bought $51 billion in stock as Buffett combats supply chain

May 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) dove into equity markets in the first quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp (CVX.N). Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain disruptions. Geico, the car insurer, posted an underwriting loss.

