Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

TSMC beats first-quarter revenue and profit expectations on strong AI chip demand

April 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday beat revenue and profit expectations in the first quarter, thanks to continued strong demand for advanced chips, particularly those used in AI applications. TSMC reported net revenue rose 16.5% from a year ago to NT$592.64 billion, while net income increased 8.8% from a year ago to NT$225.49 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. TSMC beats first-quarter revenue and profit expectations on strong AI chip demand
  2. Bitcoin halving is likely this week — here’s what you need to know
  3. Tesla is laying off 285 employees in Buffalo, New York as part of a broad restructuring
  4. Google terminates 28 employees after multi-city protests: Read the full memo
  5. Wall Street pushes out rate-cut expectations, sees risk they don’t start until March 2025

Search


Categories