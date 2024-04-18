(CNBC) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday beat revenue and profit expectations in the first quarter, thanks to continued strong demand for advanced chips, particularly those used in AI applications. TSMC reported net revenue rose 16.5% from a year ago to NT$592.64 billion, while net income increased 8.8% from a year ago to NT$225.49 billion.
TSMC beats first-quarter revenue and profit expectations on strong AI chip demand
