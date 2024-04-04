Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump Media is the most expensive U.S. stock to short — by far

April 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) You need a lot of cash — and guts — to short Trump Media stock right now. Trump Media, which began being publicly traded last week, is now far and away the most expensive U.S. stock to sell short, according to S3 Partners, a leading financial data marketplace platform. But plenty of people are still willing to pay those steep costs, based on their belief that Trump Media’s share price is bound to fall dramatically from its Wednesday closing of $48.81.

