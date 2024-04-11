(CNBC) Stock futures dipped as Wall Street looked ahead to a second key inflation report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 90 points, or about 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures also lost 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2%. Stocks hit sell-off mode Wednesday as investors assessed a hot March inflation reading that fueled worries the Federal Reserve may implement fewer rate cuts than expected.
