(CNBC) U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline on Tuesday night after the S&P 500 notched its third straight day of losses. Futures tied to the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 39 points, or 0.1%. In extended trading hours, United Airlines climbed 5% after posting a narrower-than-expected loss and beating on revenue. J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell 6% after missing analysts’ expectations.
