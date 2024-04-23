(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day losing streak, buoyed by a rebound in tech stocks. Wall Street also looked ahead to key earnings and economic data later this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.06%.
Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 snaps 6-day losing streak: Live updates
