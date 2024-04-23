Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 snaps 6-day losing streak: Live updates

April 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day losing streak, buoyed by a rebound in tech stocks. Wall Street also looked ahead to key earnings and economic data later this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.06%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 snaps 6-day losing streak: Live updates
  2. Florida hedge fund manager jailed over multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
  3. Investors pull $1.6bn from Man Group in Q1
  4. General Motors is set to report earnings before the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
  5. Tech’s earnings bonanza this week shines spotlight on growing troubles at Tesla, Google

Search


Categories