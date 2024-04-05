(CNBC) Samsung Electronics on Friday said it expects to post a 931% increase in first quarter operating profit, as chip prices rebound. Operating profit in the January-March quarter likely rose to 6.6 trillion Korean won ($4.89 billion), up 931% from a year ago, according to a preliminary statement. Profit in the first quarter of 2023 was 0.64 trillion won. The profit guidance for the first quarter of 2024 exceeds LSEG’s estimate of 5.24 trillion won.

