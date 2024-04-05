Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Samsung expects first-quarter profit to soar 931% as memory chip prices rebound

April 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Samsung Electronics on Friday said it expects to post a 931% increase in first quarter operating profit, as chip prices rebound. Operating profit in the January-March quarter likely rose to 6.6 trillion Korean won ($4.89 billion), up 931% from a year ago, according to a preliminary statement. Profit in the first quarter of 2023 was 0.64 trillion won. The profit guidance for the first quarter of 2024 exceeds LSEG’s estimate of 5.24 trillion won.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index notches worst day in more than a year, jobs report looms: Live updates
  2. Apple lays off over 600 California employees after shuttering car project
  3. Trump Media is ‘a scam’ and people buying its stock are ‘dopes,’ Barry Diller says
  4. Disney beat back activist investor Nelson Peltz. Now the real work begins
  5. Samsung expects first-quarter profit to soar 931% as memory chip prices rebound

Search


Categories