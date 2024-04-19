(CNBC) A New York federal jury on Thursday convicted a Puerto Rico man of a $110 million scheme that was the Department of Justice’s first-ever cryptocurrency open-market manipulation case, prosecutors said. The man, 28-year-old Avraham Eisenberg of San Juan, faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison for the charges of wire fraud, commodities fraud, and commodities manipulation.
