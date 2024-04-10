Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A crucial report Wednesday is expected to show little progress against inflation

April 10, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A closely watched Labor Department report due Wednesday is expected to show that not much progress is being made in the battle to bring down inflation. If so, that would be bad news for consumers, market participants and Federal Reserve officials, who are hoping price increases slow enough so that they can start gradually cutting interest rates later this year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat as key March inflation report looms: Live updates
  2. Losses prompt Blackstone-backed Antara to freeze illiquid assets
  3. Intel unveils latest AI chip as Nvidia competition heats up
  4. A crucial report Wednesday is expected to show little progress against inflation
  5. Digital assets funds see an additional $646m in inflows

Search


Categories