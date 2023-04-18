(Hedgeweek) The ability of an AI to digest vast amounts of data very quickly makes it in many ways vastly superior to any human trader. Additionally, it should be possible for an asset manager with access to such an “AI portfolio manager” to literally create new “AI portfolio managers” at the click of a button. “”AI portfolio managers” that strictly adhere to risk limits, never get tired, and never lose focus.
The use (and uses) of AI in asset management, present and future
