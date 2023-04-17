Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures climb as Wall Street awaits more big bank earnings: Live updates

April 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wall Street futures ticked higher on Sunday, with investors eying the health of corporate America ahead of a crucial earnings week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, or 7 points, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also ticked up 49 points, or 0.14%. Trader attention will turn toward an important week of quarterly earnings reports from financials, including Charles Schwab on Monday, Bank of America on Tuesday and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday.

