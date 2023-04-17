(CNBC) Wall Street futures ticked higher on Sunday, with investors eying the health of corporate America ahead of a crucial earnings week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, or 7 points, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also ticked up 49 points, or 0.14%. Trader attention will turn toward an important week of quarterly earnings reports from financials, including Charles Schwab on Monday, Bank of America on Tuesday and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday.
Stock futures climb as Wall Street awaits more big bank earnings: Live updates
