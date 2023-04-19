(CNBC) Netflix on Tuesday posted mixed financial results and said it was pushing back its broad rollout of its password-sharing crackdown. Originally, Netflix wanted the rollout to take place late in the first quarter, but on Tuesday it said it would do it in the second quarter. “While this means that some of the expected membership growth and revenue benefit will fall in Q3 rather than Q2, we believe this will result in a better outcome from both our members and our business,” the company said in its earnings release.

To read this article: