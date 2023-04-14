Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan Chase is set to report first-quarter earnings – here’s what the Street expects

April 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, will be watched closely for clues on how the industry fared after the collapse of two regional lenders last month. Analysts expect a mixed bag of conflicting trends. For instance, JPMorgan likely benefited from an influx of deposits after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank experienced fatal bank runs.

