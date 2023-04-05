(CNBC) The stress on the financial sector caused by two bank failures in the United States last month is still a threat and should be addressed by a reimagining of the regulatory process, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. “As I write this letter, the current crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come.”
